The Take: ‘An extreme act’ – Why Aaron Bushnell self-immolated for Gaza

Who was the 25-year-old who lit himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC?

Aaron Bushnell, a member of the US air force, set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, in an act of political protest against Israel’s war in Gaza. Bushnell livestreamed his death, saying he no longer wanted to be “complicit in genocide”. How will his message resonate?

In this episode:

Talia Jane (@taliaotg), independent journalist

Lupe Barboza, friend of Aaron Bushnell

Archana Kaku, assistant professor, College of William & Mary

