‘We’ve tried everybody else’: What’s next for Sri Lanka’s turn to the left?

Can the new leftist president repay debt without forcing austerity on Sri Lankans?

Sri Lanka has seen it all: from the 2022 economic collapse, the mass protests that followed and the legacy of a 26-year civil war. As the newly-elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake pledges to steer the island back on track, can he repay the country’s debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) without jeopardising citizens’ livelihoods?

