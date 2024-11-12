The Take: What a match in Amsterdam says about Israel’s future in football

Israeli football fans took to the streets of Amsterdam, chanting slogans like “No children left in Gaza” and tearing down Palestinian flags before a match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and the Dutch team Ajax. After the game, when more violence broke out, many called it an act of anti-Semitism, while others saw impunity for Israelis.

In this episode:

Tony Karon (@TonyKaron), managing editor, AJ+

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders and Chloe K Li, with Tamara Khandaker, Hagir Saleh, Duha Mosaad, Cole van Miltenburg and our host, Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube