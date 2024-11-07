The Take: After Trump win, what lies ahead for women’s rights?

Donald Trump is heading back to the White House. What does it mean for women’s rights?

Donald Trump is back. The former United States president secured a decisive victory in Tuesday night’s election and will take back the White House in January. Many believed support from women for Kamala Harris over issues like reproductive rights could decide the election in her favour. So what happened? And what does Trump’s comeback mean for women’s rights in the US?

In this episode:

Errin Haines (@errinhaines), Editor-At-Large, The 19th*

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Sonia Bhagat, Tamara Khandaker with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Hagir Saleh, Duha Mosaad, Cole van Miltenburg, and our host, Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube