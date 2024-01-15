The Take: The discontent brewing in the Biden administration over Gaza

As US President Joe Biden doubles down on support for Israel, staffers feel frustrated.

US President Joe Biden is facing dissent as Israel’s war on Gaza rages on and regional tensions escalate. As the 2024 election season gets into gear, protesters are targeting both the president and his cabinet members. The Take goes behind the scenes of the Biden administration, in which diplomatic staff privately say their expertise is being ignored, while a feud between two of the team’s most public faces is bubbling to the surface.

In this episode:

Kimberly Halkett (@KimberlyHalkett), Al Jazeera White House correspondent

Akbar Shahid Ahmed (@AkbarSAhmed), HuffPost senior diplomatic correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Negin Owliaei with our host Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube