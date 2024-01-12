The Take: Why South Africa is suing Israel for genocide in Gaza
South Africa brings Israel to the International Court of Justice with accusations of genocide.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is now hearing a case brought by South Africa, accusing Israel of genocide. Rulings by the ICJ are legally binding, but the court has no way of enforcing them. So will it make a difference as the Israeli war on Gaza goes on?
In this episode:
- Thamsanqa Malusi (@MalusiThami), South African lawyer
- James Bays (@baysontheroad), Al Jazeera diplomatic editor
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Sarí el-Khalili, and Fahrinisa Campana with our host Malika Bilal. Sonia Bhagat fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
