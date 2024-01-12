Podcast, The Take
The Take: Why South Africa is suing Israel for genocide in Gaza

South Africa brings Israel to the International Court of Justice with accusations of genocide.

South Africa's Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola and the delegation stand as judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hear a request for emergency measures by South Africa, who asked the court to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza and to desist from what South Africa says are genocidal acts committed against Palestinians during the war with Hamas in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands, January 11, 2024
South Africa's and Israel's delegations stand as the International Court of Justice in The Hague hears a request for emergency measures by South Africa, which asked the court to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza and to desist from what South Africa says are genocidal acts committed against Palestinians during the war with Hamas in Gaza [Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters]
Published On 12 Jan 2024

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is now hearing a case brought by South Africa, accusing Israel of genocide. Rulings by the ICJ are legally binding, but the court has no way of enforcing them. So will it make a difference as the Israeli war on Gaza goes on?

