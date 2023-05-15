Podcast, The Take
Is a ‘new Nakba’ happening in Gaza?

Seventy-five years after the Nakba, Palestinians in Gaza worry their future is being taken away too.

Children stand near a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli military strikes on Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets, in Gaza, May 9, 2023 [File: Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Published On 15 May 2023

On Monday, Palestinians mark the Nakba or the “catastrophe” – their forced expulsion from the land that became the state of Israel. Those living in Gaza say every day is a catastrophe. For the last 16 years, Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade on Gaza. Travel is heavily controlled, jobs are scarce and the threat of escalation of violence is constant. While older generations still dream of a return to their homeland, the younger generations say their futures have been stolen.

In this episode: 

  • Maram Humaid (@MaramGaza), Al Jazeera journalist in Gaza

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Miranda Lin and our host, Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. 

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

