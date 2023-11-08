Podcast, The Take
The Take: Diaries of the war on Gaza

People flee following Israeli air strikes
People flee following Israeli air attacks on a neighbourhood in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement [Yasser QUDIH / AFP]
Published On 8 Nov 2023

We’ve been receiving voice notes from our journalists in Gaza for just more than a month, since Israel’s war on Gaza began following Hamas’s attack on October 7. Journalists in Gaza have endured a shortage of water, fuel, electricity and food during the constant Israeli bombardment. Today, here is what it means to report from Gaza one month into the war.

