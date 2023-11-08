The Take: Diaries of the war on Gaza

We’ve been receiving voice notes from our journalists in Gaza for just more than a month, since Israel’s war on Gaza began following Hamas’s attack on October 7. Journalists in Gaza have endured a shortage of water, fuel, electricity and food during the constant Israeli bombardment. Today, here is what it means to report from Gaza one month into the war.

In this episode:

Youmna ElSayed (@YoumnaElSayed17) Al Jazeera Correspondent

Safwat al Kahlout (@safwatkahlout) Al Jazeera Journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters and our host Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube