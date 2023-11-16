The Take: The Hamas tunnels and al-Shifa Hospital
What’s behind the raid of Gaza’s largest hospital by Israeli forces?
While hundreds of sick and wounded Palestinians are actively seeking shelter at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Israeli forces have launched a full-scale military raid. We ask what, if anything, is under the hospital, and as global outcry for a ceasefire grows louder, what will it take for the fighting to end?
In this episode:
- Zoran Kusovac (@zkusovac), Military Analyst
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan, Zaina Badr and Amy Walters with our host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
