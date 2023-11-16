Podcast, The Take
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

The Take: The Hamas tunnels and al-Shifa Hospital

What’s behind the raid of Gaza’s largest hospital by Israeli forces?

Israeli soldiers inspect the al-Shifa Hospital complex, amid their ground operation against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, November 15, 2023
Israeli soldiers inspect the al-Shifa Hospital complex, amid their ground operation against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, November 15, 2023 [Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters]
Published On 16 Nov 2023

While hundreds of sick and wounded Palestinians are actively seeking shelter at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Israeli forces have launched a full-scale military raid. We ask what, if anything, is under the hospital, and as global outcry for a ceasefire grows louder, what will it take for the fighting to end?

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

  • Zoran Kusovac (@zkusovac), Military Analyst

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan, Zaina Badr and Amy Walters with our host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera