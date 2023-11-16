The Take: The Hamas tunnels and al-Shifa Hospital

What’s behind the raid of Gaza’s largest hospital by Israeli forces?

While hundreds of sick and wounded Palestinians are actively seeking shelter at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Israeli forces have launched a full-scale military raid. We ask what, if anything, is under the hospital, and as global outcry for a ceasefire grows louder, what will it take for the fighting to end?

