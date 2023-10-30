Podcast, The Take
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

The Take: Israel’s ground war on Gaza begins

Palestinians evacuate a dead child from a building destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Sunday
Palestinians evacuate a dead child from a building destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Sunday, October 29, 2023 (Hatem Ali/AP)
Published On 30 Oct 2023

Israel’s war on Gaza is entering its second phase and a new level of fear is descending. After more than a day of a communications blackout, Palestinians assess the damage and loss.

In this episode:

For more: 

‘Hearing her voice was like having my soul returned to me again’ – Joy and horror as communications come back on in the Gaza Strip

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Fahrinisa Campana, Zaina Badr and guest host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

