The Take: Wael Dahdouh’s family was killed in Gaza. He kept reporting.

We remember the family of Wael al-Dahdouh and talk about what it means to be a journalist today in Gaza.

Al Jazeera correspondent, Wael al-Dahdouh attends the funeral of his wife and children, who the network said were killed in an Israeli air strike, in central Gaza Strip, in this still image taken from a video obtained by Reuters on October 26, 2023
Published On 27 Oct 2023

Al Jazeera bureau chief Wael Dahdouh was reporting live in Gaza when he discovered an Israeli air raid had killed his wife, son, daughter, grandson, and at least eight other relatives. Today, we tell Wael’s story through the eyes of his colleagues, about facing death to report through war.

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Sarí el-Khalili and our host Malika Bilal. Chloe K Li fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

