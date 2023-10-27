The Take: Wael Dahdouh’s family was killed in Gaza. He kept reporting.

We remember the family of Wael al-Dahdouh and talk about what it means to be a journalist today in Gaza.

Al Jazeera bureau chief Wael Dahdouh was reporting live in Gaza when he discovered an Israeli air raid had killed his wife, son, daughter, grandson, and at least eight other relatives. Today, we tell Wael’s story through the eyes of his colleagues, about facing death to report through war.

In this episode:

Wajd Waqfi (@Wajdwaqfi), Al Jazeera correspondent

Youmna ElSayed (@YoumnaElSayed17), Al Jazeera correspondent

