The Take: The backlash to supporting Palestine

Many protesting against Israel’s war in Gaza are facing a backlash threatening their lives and their futures.

A woman reacts as speakers discuss the situation in Palestine during a rally held in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Mineola, New York, US, October 15, 2023 [Andrew Kelly/Reuters]
Published On 20 Oct 2023

For those protesting against Israel’s war in Gaza, free speech is becoming more and more dangerous. The backlash is hitting students at Harvard University, protestors in France, and Palestinians in Israel. Now, with the murder of a six-year-old in the United States, there are fears of increased violence. Racism toward Arabs and Muslims is nothing new. But will the war in Gaza make things worse?

In this episode: 

  • Moustafa Bayoumi (@BayoumiMoustafa), author of How Does It Feel to Be a Problem? Being Young and Arab in America, and This Muslim American Life: Dispatches from the War on Terror

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Amy Walters and our host Malika Bilal. Sonia Bhagat and Chloe K Li fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Tim St Clair mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

