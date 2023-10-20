The Take: The backlash to supporting Palestine

Many protesting against Israel’s war in Gaza are facing a backlash threatening their lives and their futures.

For those protesting against Israel’s war in Gaza, free speech is becoming more and more dangerous. The backlash is hitting students at Harvard University, protestors in France, and Palestinians in Israel. Now, with the murder of a six-year-old in the United States, there are fears of increased violence. Racism toward Arabs and Muslims is nothing new. But will the war in Gaza make things worse?

Moustafa Bayoumi (@BayoumiMoustafa), author of How Does It Feel to Be a Problem? Being Young and Arab in America, and This Muslim American Life: Dispatches from the War on Terror

