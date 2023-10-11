The Take: ‘The US has Israel’s back.’ How far could the war spread?

US President Joe Biden has declared “rock-solid” support for Israel and its right to self-defence, American military ships and aircraft have been sent to Israel, and US positions in the region are also being bolstered. But Hamas has its own allies, and the regional shock waves of the attack are still transmitting. In Lebanon, Hezbollah has fired rockets across the border into Israel, while Iran has denied allegations of its involvement in Hamas’s attack. So how likely is the escalating violence to set off a regional tinderbox?

Rami Khouri (@RamiKhouri), distinguished public policy fellow at the American University of Beirut

