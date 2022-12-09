Podcast, The Take
The beginning of the end of China’s zero-COVID

As China lifts restrictions, new challenges await.

Published On 9 Dec 2022

China’s zero-COVID bubble has officially burst, after years of some of the world’s strongest restrictions aimed at preventing its spread. After protests in more than 20 cities last month, people have shown they were ready for restrictions to be lifted. So, what are the challenges facing the loosening of tight restrictions, and are people ready for what comes next?

