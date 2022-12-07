Taking the temperature of the Middle East’s World Cup

The Take examines what the legacy of the first World Cup in the Middle East might be.

For more than a decade, football fans have been wondering what the first Middle Eastern World Cup would look like. Now that the tournament has passed its halfway mark, we can finally see it in practice. Morocco is now the last Arab and African team standing. After their win against Spain, players posed with the Palestinian flag, highlighting an issue that has become central to fans at the tournament. In this episode, we see how the World Cup Qatar 2022 has panned out so far, from upsets to football culture to geopolitics.

