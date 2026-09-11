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Iran war live: IRGC attacks US unmanned vessel in Hormuz; two ships hit

Iran-backed Houthis seize key Yemeni port of Mocha in drive to take control of Red Sea coast.

Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on September 5, 2026. The United States said it struck and destroyed three Iranian oil tankers on September 5 in response to attempted missile attacks on naval vessels, in the latest exchange of fire since renewed hostilities flared between the foes. The new clashes, which began with US raids last week, come with both sides deadlocked in the six-month war as Iran keeps a stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz and Washington presses its counter-blockade of Iranian ports. (Photo by Atta KENARE / AFP) /
Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on September 5, 2026 [Atta Kenare/AFP]
By Kristina Harazim, Ali Mustafa and Noor Kareem
Published On 11 Sep 2026

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  • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says its navy struck a US “Saildrone-type” unmanned vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, “thwarting its aggressive mission”.
  • The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre says it has received a report that projectiles hit two vessels off the coast of Oman.