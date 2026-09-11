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Iran war live: IRGC attacks US unmanned vessel in Hormuz; two ships hit
Iran-backed Houthis seize key Yemeni port of Mocha in drive to take control of Red Sea coast.
Published On 11 Sep 2026
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says its navy struck a US “Saildrone-type” unmanned vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, “thwarting its aggressive mission”.
- The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre says it has received a report that projectiles hit two vessels off the coast of Oman.