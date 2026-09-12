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Iran war live: Houthis control Red Sea coast, Saudi pipeline shut down

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered an investigation and dismissed a regional army commander after confirming the drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline originated in Iraq.

A satellite image shows black smoke rising from an area of Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline south of Medina, Hejaz Region, Saudi Arabia September 10, 2026. European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-3/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. VERIFICATION: - NASA FIRMS detected thermal activity at area of East-West oil pipeline south of Medina on September 10 - Multiple publicly available maps, including Open Infrastructure Map, show East-West oil pipeline in that area - Archive satellite imagery from February 2026 shows oil infrastructure in the area where black smoke was emanating - There was no confirmation from Saudi Arabia of an incident in the area - Saudi Arabia’s government media office and Aramco did not immediately reply to requests for comment on smoke being visible in satellite imagery from September 10
A satellite image shows black smoke rising near Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline south of Medina on September 10, 2026 [Handout/Copernicus Sentinel-3 via Reuters]
By Enes Abuomer, Ali Mustafa and Noor Kareem
Published On 12 Sep 2026

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  • Iran-backed Houthi forces have seized full control of Yemen’s Red Sea coast following a rapid advance against government forces.
  • Saudi Arabia has suspended its crucial East-West oil pipeline as a “precaution” after it was targeted by drones launched from Iraq, though Riyadh has held off on immediate retaliation to give Iraqi authorities time to prevent further strikes.