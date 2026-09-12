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Iran war live: Houthis control Red Sea coast, Saudi pipeline shut down
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered an investigation and dismissed a regional army commander after confirming the drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline originated in Iraq.
Published On 12 Sep 2026
- Iran-backed Houthi forces have seized full control of Yemen’s Red Sea coast following a rapid advance against government forces.
- Saudi Arabia has suspended its crucial East-West oil pipeline as a “precaution” after it was targeted by drones launched from Iraq, though Riyadh has held off on immediate retaliation to give Iraqi authorities time to prevent further strikes.