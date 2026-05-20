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Iran war live: Tehran warns of ‘many more surprises’ if conflict resumes

Warning comes after Trump threatened military action against Iran and gave it ‘two to three days’ to strike a deal.

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Pro-government demonstrators chant slogans as they wave Iranian flags during their gathering at a square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah
Published On 20 May 2026

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  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran has gained military knowledge from previous hostilities and warned that “a return to war will feature many more surprises”.
  • His comments come after US President Donald Trump gave Iran “two to three days” to reach a deal, and as his deputy, JD Vance, said that both sides have made a “lot of progress” in talks.