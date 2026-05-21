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Iran war live: Tehran says no surrender to US, diplomacy ‘wiser’ than war
Israeli attacks have killed 3,073 people across Lebanon since March, according to Lebanese Health Ministry.
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Published On 21 May 2026
- Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says that “all paths” to a diplomatic solution “remain open from our side”, but warns that “forcing Iran to surrender through coercion is nothing but an illusion”.
- Global condemnation is growing after Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, posted a video of himself taunting abducted Gaza aid flotilla activists as they were being mistreated by Israeli prison guards.