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Who holds the cards in Iran-US talks?

Published On 28 Apr 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump’s national security team is reviewing an Iranian peace plan to halt the war and open the Strait of Hormuz, while also pushing back talks on its nuclear programme.
  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg and says Tehran is considering a US request to restart negotiations.