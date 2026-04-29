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Iran war live: Trump says Tehran wants end to blockade; Israel kills medics
US president says Iran has reached out and asked Washington to lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports.
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Published On 29 Apr 2026
- US President Donald Trump says Iran is in a “state of collapse” and has asked Washington to lift its blockade on Iranian ports “as soon as possible”.
- The UAE has announced it is leaving OPEC on Friday, ending nearly 60 years of membership in the oil-producing cartel.