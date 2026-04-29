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Iran war live: Trump says Tehran wants end to blockade; Israel kills medics

US president says Iran has reached out and asked Washington to lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports.

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People inside a destroyed building, amid a temporary ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, in Tyre, southern Lebanon, April 28, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah
Published On 29 Apr 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says Iran is in a “state of collapse” and has asked Washington to lift its blockade on Iranian ports “as soon as possible”.
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