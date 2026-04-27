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Iran war live: Araghchi to meet Putin; Trump says Tehran can call for talks
Iran’s foreign minister heads to Russia as Trump says Iranian leaders can call on the phone if they want to talk.
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Published On 27 Apr 2026
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi heads to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin, as Tehran steps up diplomatic efforts to end the war with the US.
- Israeli forces continue to bombard southern Lebanon despite a US-brokered ceasefire, killing at least 14 people, including two children, on Sunday.