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Iran war live: Tehran rejects talks under siege, Trump cancels envoys’ trip
Trump says Tehran did not make satisfactory offer after Iranian foreign minister travelled to Pakistan to present a framework to mediators to end the war.
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Published On 26 Apr 2026
- US President Donald Trump has cancelled his envoys’ visit to Pakistan for negotiations, saying Iran did not make a satisfactory offer for a peace deal.
- Trump’s announcement followed the departure of Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, from Pakistan, where he presented mediators with a potential framework for ending the conflict.