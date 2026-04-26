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Iran war live: Tehran rejects talks under siege, Trump cancels envoys’ trip

Trump says Tehran did not make satisfactory offer after Iranian foreign minister travelled to Pakistan to present a framework to mediators to end the war.

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A woman walks past images of Iran's late supreme leaders Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (above L) and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Above C) next to newly elected supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei (above R), and photos strung along the wall of children killed on the first day of the war in an alleged US-Israeli missile strike on a school in the southern Iranian city of Minab, outside a mosque in the capital Tehran on April 25, 2026. On February 28, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, killing its supreme leader and triggering a war that spread across the Middle East.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Zaid Sabah and Zsombor Peter
Published On 26 Apr 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump has cancelled his envoys’ visit to Pakistan for negotiations, saying Iran did not make a satisfactory offer for a peace deal.
  • Trump’s announcement followed the departure of Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, from Pakistan, where he presented mediators with a potential framework for ending the conflict.