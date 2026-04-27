Live updates,

Iran war live: Araghchi to meet Putin; Trump says Tehran can call for talks

Iran’s foreign minister heads to Russia as Trump says Iranian leaders can call on the phone if they want to talk.

live
Israeli soldiers walk amid destroyed buildings in Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border, in northern Israel, April 26, 2026.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Zaid Sabah
Published On 27 Apr 2026

Save

  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi heads to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin, as Tehran steps up diplomatic efforts to end the war with the US.
  • Israeli forces continue to bombard southern Lebanon despite a US-brokered ceasefire, killing at least 14 people, including two children, on Sunday.