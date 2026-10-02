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Iran war live: US moves 2,000 Marines to Middle East, tanker hit in Hormuz
President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran “has never avoided” dialogue with the US, even though it’s been attacked three times during negotiations.
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Published On 2 Oct 2026
- A US official tells Al Jazeera that three carriers and two landing groups are deploying around Iran. The official says the Roosevelt strike group and Makin Island force with 2,000 Marines left San Diego, adding that the full buildup will finish by November.
- UK Maritime Trade Operations says a 2.5-million-barrel supertanker was hit by an unknown projectile, causing a fire while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.