Live updates,

Iran war live: US moves 2,000 Marines to Middle East, tanker hit in Hormuz

President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran “has never avoided” dialogue with the US, even though it’s been attacked three times during negotiations.

live
US Navy flight deck crew member watch as an F/A-18 Super Hornet lands aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) while the ship is moored in Honolulu, Hawaii, during Exercise RIMPAC (Rim of the Pacific) 2026 on July 17, 2026. (Photo by Michelle Bir / AFP)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Enes Abuomer and Ali Mustafa
Published On 2 Oct 2026

Save

  • A US official tells Al Jazeera that three carriers and two landing groups are deploying around Iran. The official says the Roosevelt strike group and Makin Island force with 2,000 Marines left San Diego, adding that the full buildup will finish by November.
  • UK Maritime Trade Operations says a 2.5-million-barrel supertanker was hit by an unknown projectile, causing a fire while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.