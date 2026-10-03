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Iran war live: Fighting intensifies in Yemen, hundreds killed or injured

Saudi Arabia says debris from an intercepted ballistic missile falls in the southern Asir region, injuring a resident in Ahad Rafidah governorate.

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A member of the security forces of the internationally-recognised Yemeni government mans a checkpoint on a street in Taiz amid concerns over Houthi infiltration, late on September 27, 2026. Following several years of relative calm, Yemen's war reignited in July, against the backdrop of the widening Middle East war. Fighting intensified in September as the Houthis launched a lightning offensive that saw them seize Yemen's entire Red Sea coast, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital shipping lane. (Photo by AFP) /
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Al Jazeera Live

By Enes Abuomer and Noor Kareem
Published On 3 Oct 2026

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  • Fighting intensifies across Yemen as the armed forces say 474 attacks in 24 hours killed or wounded 1,540 Houthi fighters, and the Saudi-led coalition intercepts three ballistic missiles targeting southern Saudi Arabia.
  • The US urges member states to enforce reimposed UN “snapback” sanctions on Iran as Washington issues new measures against individuals and entities allegedly aiding Hamas’s financing network.