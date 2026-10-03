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Iran war live: Fighting intensifies in Yemen, hundreds killed or injured
Saudi Arabia says debris from an intercepted ballistic missile falls in the southern Asir region, injuring a resident in Ahad Rafidah governorate.
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Published On 3 Oct 2026
- Fighting intensifies across Yemen as the armed forces say 474 attacks in 24 hours killed or wounded 1,540 Houthi fighters, and the Saudi-led coalition intercepts three ballistic missiles targeting southern Saudi Arabia.
- The US urges member states to enforce reimposed UN “snapback” sanctions on Iran as Washington issues new measures against individuals and entities allegedly aiding Hamas’s financing network.