Live: US blocks UN Gaza ceasefire resolution, Israel pounds southern Strip

Israel’s latest attack on a home in Gaza City’s Zeitoun kills at least three people, including a child.

Smoke rises from Gaza after an explosion.
By Federica Marsi and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 5 Jun 2025
  • Israel has continued to pound the Gaza Strip this morning, killing at least three people in Gaza City’s Zeitoun and six in al-Mawasi, in south Gaza.
  • The US vetoes a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the only country to do so.