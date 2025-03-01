Live updates,

LIVE: First phase of Israel-Hamas ceasefire ends with no deal

Hamas calls for international pressure on Israel as UN chief to urges sides to ‘spare no effort’ to extend the deal.

Palestinians walk near the rubble of buildings, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas
Israel aims to ‘derail negotiations or indefinitely postpone them’: Analysis

By Umut Uras
Published On 1 Mar 2025
  • The first phase of the Israel-Hamas truce has expired but no breakthrough has been announced at talks in Egypt for the ceasefire’s next stage.
  • Israel’s negotiating delegation returned from Cairo and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet his security team, according to local media.