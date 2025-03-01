Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: First phase of Israel-Hamas ceasefire ends with no deal
Hamas calls for international pressure on Israel as UN chief to urges sides to ‘spare no effort’ to extend the deal.
- The first phase of the Israel-Hamas truce has expired but no breakthrough has been announced at talks in Egypt for the ceasefire’s next stage.
- Israel’s negotiating delegation returned from Cairo and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet his security team, according to local media.