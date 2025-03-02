Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel agrees on US plan to extend Gaza ceasefire, Hamas yet to reply
US proposal calls for half of all captives in Gaza to be released on first day of deal extension and for the remaining to be freed if a permanent truce is agreed.
- Israel announces that it will adopt a US-backed proposal for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza throughout Ramadan and Passover, minutes after phase one of the truce deal expired.
- Hamas is yet to comment on the proposal, which calls for the release of half of the captives held in Gaza, both alive and dead, on the first day of the extension, and the remaining to be freed if a permanent ceasefire is agreed.