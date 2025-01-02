Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 28, warns Hamas ‘of blows with a force not seen in Gaza’
Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza continues as rain, cold and a lack of food worsens the humanitarian crisis caused by 14 months of war.
- Israeli forces killed at least 28 Palestinians, including children and women, in Gaza on New Year’s Day as rain, cold and a lack of food worsens the humanitarian crisis caused by the 14-month-long war.
- Israeli defence minister Israel Katz warns Hamas that if it does not stop attacks on his country and does not release captives held in Gaza, the group “will receive blows with a force not seen… for a long time”.