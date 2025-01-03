Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli air strikes pound Gaza, more than 70 killed in 24 hours
Palestinian rights group accuses Israeli military of using forced evacuation orders to facilitate attacks on Gaza’s population.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- At least five people have been killed in an Israeli attack overnight on a residential home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza, Al Jazeera correspondents report.
- Gaza’s Government Media Office said Israel carried out “horrific crimes” over the previous 24 hours with 34 air strikes that killed 71 civilians across the Palestinian enclave.