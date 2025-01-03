Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli air strikes pound Gaza, more than 70 killed in 24 hours

Palestinian rights group accuses Israeli military of using forced evacuation orders to facilitate attacks on Gaza’s population.

DEIR AL-BALAH, GAZA - JANUARY 2: Relatives of Palestinians, who lost their lives following the Israeli attack on Maghazi refugee camp, mourn as the bodies are brought to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for burial process in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on January 2, 2025. Photojournalist:Ashraf Amra
Al Jazeera Live

By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 3 Jan 2025
  • At least five people have been killed in an Israeli attack overnight on a residential home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza, Al Jazeera correspondents report.
  • Gaza’s Government Media Office said Israel carried out “horrific crimes” over the previous 24 hours with 34 air strikes that killed 71 civilians across the Palestinian enclave.