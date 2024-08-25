Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: 71 Palestinians killed as truce talks resume

Israel’s military continues to bombard Gaza as Hamas sends a delegation to mediated truce talks in Egypt’s capital, Cairo.

a young boy with a bandage around his head is comforted by an older man
A Palestinian child injured in an Israeli attack on the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip is treated at al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Images]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 25 Aug 2024
  • Israeli forces killed at least 71 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, as tanks and bulldozers advanced on the central city of Deir el-Balah, forcing more than 100,000 people to flee over two days.
  • Hamas sent a delegation, led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, to Egypt as mediated talks to end Israel’s war on Gaza resumed in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.