Israel’s war on Gaza live: 71 Palestinians killed as truce talks resume
Israel’s military continues to bombard Gaza as Hamas sends a delegation to mediated truce talks in Egypt’s capital, Cairo.
- Israeli forces killed at least 71 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, as tanks and bulldozers advanced on the central city of Deir el-Balah, forcing more than 100,000 people to flee over two days.
- Hamas sent a delegation, led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, to Egypt as mediated talks to end Israel’s war on Gaza resumed in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.