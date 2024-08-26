Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Panic, fear as patients flee Al-Aqsa Hospital
Israeli orders cause panic at last functioning hospital in central Gaza as Hamas insists on permanent ceasefire in truce talks.
- Patients and displaced Palestinians are fleeing Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital – the last functioning medical facility in central Gaza – after Israel issued more evacuation orders for the city of Deir el-Balah.
- United Nations chief Antonio Guterres appealed for “immediate de-escalation” after Israel and Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire across Lebanon’s southern border.