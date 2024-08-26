Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Panic, fear as patients flee Al-Aqsa Hospital

Israeli orders cause panic at last functioning hospital in central Gaza as Hamas insists on permanent ceasefire in truce talks.

A crowd of people gathers as a woman in a hospital bed is helped into the back of an ambulance
Palestinians evacuate patients from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after the Israeli army ordered an evacuation of an area east of Deir el-Balah, Gaza on Sunday [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 26 Aug 2024
  • Patients and displaced Palestinians are fleeing Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital – the last functioning medical facility in central Gaza – after Israel issued more evacuation orders for the city of Deir el-Balah.
  • United Nations chief Antonio Guterres appealed for “immediate de-escalation” after Israel and Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire across Lebanon’s southern border.