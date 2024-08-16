Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Children killed in Israeli attack on Jabalia camp
Palestinian man killed in Israeli settler attacks on a village and town in the occupied West Bank as Gaza ceasefire talks set to resume for second day in Qatar.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Overnight Israeli attack on apartment in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has killed several Palestinian civilians, including children, and injured many others, Gaza’s civil defence agency reports.
- A Palestinian man was killed and about a dozen injured by armed Israeli settlers who attacked Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank, burning cars and destroying property.