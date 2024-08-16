Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: Children killed in Israeli attack on Jabalia camp

Palestinian man killed in Israeli settler attacks on a village and town in the occupied West Bank as Gaza ceasefire talks set to resume for second day in Qatar.

People carry the body of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli raid, on a cemetery where displaced Palestinians shelter as Gaza health ministry announced that death toll has surpassed 40,000, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 15, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 16 Aug 2024
  • Overnight Israeli attack on apartment in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has killed several Palestinian civilians, including children, and injured many others, Gaza’s civil defence agency reports.
  • A Palestinian man was killed and about a dozen injured by armed Israeli settlers who attacked Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank, burning cars and destroying property.