Israel war on Gaza live: Israeli attacks continue as focus turns to talks
Israel’s army has ordered more than 170,000 Palestinians to leave areas in southern Gaza in one of the largest forced evacuations imposed on the region.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel has issued new evacuation orders for south Gaza, covering some areas it previously dedicated as a “humanitarian safe zone”, including al-Mawasi where two Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli attack.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel to continue diplomatic efforts to conclude a deal after Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha paused on Friday with mediators due to meet again next week.