Israel war on Gaza live: ‘Cautious optimism’ as ceasefire talks revived
Israeli negotiators to return to revived ceasefire talks in Doha as Palestinian death toll surpasses 38,000 in the Gaza Strip.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli officials are “cautiously optimistic” as ceasefire talks on Gaza are revived though key issues remain outstanding for both Israel and Hamas, Al Jazeera’s correspondent Hamdah Salhut reports.
- Israel’s Mossad spy chief David Barnea will travel to Doha as the head of a negotiating delegation and meet with Qatar’s prime minister before the start of talks, sources tell Al Jazeera, amid reports of a “breakthrough” following Hamas’s latest response to a ceasefire proposal.