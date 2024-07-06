Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: 27 killed in wave of Israeli attacks on enclave
Israeli attacks kill 27 people in one day as UN official says cycle of ‘displacement, survival and despair’ must stop.
- The Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis is at “breaking point” and risks being overwhelmed amid a surge in Israeli attacks, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has said.
- The “continuous cycle” of mass displacement of civilians in Gaza and people being in “survival mode” and “despair” must stop, the director of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, has said.