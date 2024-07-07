Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: ‘Absolute chaos’ at hospitals after school attack

Doctors treat children on the floor after an Israeli air attack on UN-run school wounds 75 people.

A man carries a child's body wrapped in a sheet
A Palestinian family mourn their baby killed by an Israeli attack, at Al-Aqsa Martyr's Hospital, in Deir el-Balah, Gaza, on Saturday [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Images]
Published On 7 Jul 2024
  • Wounded Palestinians swamp Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza, forcing doctors to treat children on the floor, after an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp killed 16 people and injured 75 others.
  • Five Palestinian journalists were killed in Israeli attacks on Saturday, Gaza’s Government Media Office said, bringing the number of media workers killed since October 7 to at least 158.