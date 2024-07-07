Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: ‘Absolute chaos’ at hospitals after school attack
Doctors treat children on the floor after an Israeli air attack on UN-run school wounds 75 people.
- Wounded Palestinians swamp Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza, forcing doctors to treat children on the floor, after an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp killed 16 people and injured 75 others.
- Five Palestinian journalists were killed in Israeli attacks on Saturday, Gaza’s Government Media Office said, bringing the number of media workers killed since October 7 to at least 158.