Israel’s war on Gaza live: Deadly attacks on Deir el-Balah, Golan Heights
Rocket that hit football game in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights comes after months of Israel, Hezbollah trading fire.
- Israeli forces attacked a school that was being used as a field hospital and a shelter in central Deir el-Balah, killing at least 30 people, including 15 children. The attack overwhelmed Al Aqsa hospital, with a doctor describing “catastrophic” scenes there.
- A rocket attack on young people playing football in the occupied Golan Heights killed at least 11 people from the Druze community. Israel blamed Hezbollah, but the Lebanese group denied all responsibility.