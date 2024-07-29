Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Panic, havoc’ amid Bureij, Nuseirat evacuation

Palestinians flee two Gaza refugee camps as Israeli army orders Palestinians into just 14 percent of the Gaza Strip.

a woman and a child help an elderly woman as they look panicked
Palestinians flee the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday [Eyad Baba/AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 29 Jul 2024
  • Palestinians are fleeing the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip after the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said 86 percent of the Gaza Strip is currently under such orders.
  • Israel’s security cabinet has authorised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant to determine a response to the rocket attack that killed 12 people, most of them children, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel blames Lebanon’s Hezbollah for the attack.