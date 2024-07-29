Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Panic, havoc’ amid Bureij, Nuseirat evacuation
Palestinians flee two Gaza refugee camps as Israeli army orders Palestinians into just 14 percent of the Gaza Strip.
- Palestinians are fleeing the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip after the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said 86 percent of the Gaza Strip is currently under such orders.
- Israel’s security cabinet has authorised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant to determine a response to the rocket attack that killed 12 people, most of them children, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel blames Lebanon’s Hezbollah for the attack.