Israel’s war on Gaza live: Ceasefire needed to stop polio – WHO
The World Health Organization and Gaza’s Health Ministry warn that a ceasefire is the only way to address the worsening health emergency in Gaza.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- A WHO spokesperson has told Al Jazeera that a ceasefire is needed to ensure vaccines reach children as Gaza’s Health Ministry says “immediate intervention” is needed to prevent a polio epidemic from spreading.
- Medical sources in Gaza say at least 33 people were killed in Israeli attacks across the Palestinian territory in the past day.