Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: People flee ‘in terror’ as tanks, drones attack

Air strike on emergency rescue team kills 3 and wounds 12 in Bureij refugee camp as Israeli forces continue to attack Gaza’s medical workers.

Smoke billows over the Gaza City's eastern suburb of Shejaiya following Israeli bombardment
Published On 28 Jun 2024
  • Gaza’s civil defence agency says three of its medics were killed by Israeli aircraft and 12 others wounded while they carried out rescue efforts in central Bureij refugee camp.
  • Residents in Gaza City are “running through the streets in terror” with dead and wounded left lying on the ground after Israel’s army attacked the eastern Shujayea neighbourhood.