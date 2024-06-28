Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: People flee ‘in terror’ as tanks, drones attack
Air strike on emergency rescue team kills 3 and wounds 12 in Bureij refugee camp as Israeli forces continue to attack Gaza’s medical workers.
- Gaza’s civil defence agency says three of its medics were killed by Israeli aircraft and 12 others wounded while they carried out rescue efforts in central Bureij refugee camp.
- Residents in Gaza City are “running through the streets in terror” with dead and wounded left lying on the ground after Israel’s army attacked the eastern Shujayea neighbourhood.