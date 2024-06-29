Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: 60,000 flee street battles in Shujayea area

UN says at least 60,000 residents have been displaced as fighting in Gaza City’s Shujayea neighbourhood between Hamas fighters and Israeli forces described as ‘point-blank’ urban combat.

A Palestinian man crosses a street with smoke billowing in the background from an area targeted by Israeli bombardment in the Gaza City district of Shujaiya on June 28, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant Hamas group. - Israel's military said on June 28 it was conducting raids backed by air strikes in northern Gaza, killing "dozens" of militants in an area where it had declared the command structure of Hamas dismantled months ago. The operation in Shujaiya, on the edge of Gaza City, caused numerous casualties, witnesses and medics said the previous day when it began. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 29 Jun 2024
  • UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the new Israeli ground offensive in Gaza City’s Shujayea neighbourhood forced the displacement of “at least 60,000” residents, while Israel’s military operations in the al-Mawasi area of southern Gaza resulted in 5,000 people displaced and many casualties.
  • Two children have been killed and at least five other people wounded in an Israeli fighter jet attack on a residential home in Gaza City’s Yarmouk neighbourhood overnight. Casualties were also reported in an attack on central Gaza’s Maghazi refugee camp, Palestinian Wafa news reports.