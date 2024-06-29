Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: 60,000 flee street battles in Shujayea area
UN says at least 60,000 residents have been displaced as fighting in Gaza City’s Shujayea neighbourhood between Hamas fighters and Israeli forces described as ‘point-blank’ urban combat.
- UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the new Israeli ground offensive in Gaza City’s Shujayea neighbourhood forced the displacement of “at least 60,000” residents, while Israel’s military operations in the al-Mawasi area of southern Gaza resulted in 5,000 people displaced and many casualties.
- Two children have been killed and at least five other people wounded in an Israeli fighter jet attack on a residential home in Gaza City’s Yarmouk neighbourhood overnight. Casualties were also reported in an attack on central Gaza’s Maghazi refugee camp, Palestinian Wafa news reports.