Live updates,

Trump hush-money trial live news: New York jury finds ex-president guilty

Trump becomes first former president convicted of a crime in US history, just months before November election.

Former US President Donald Trump
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours and Joseph Stepansky
Published On 30 May 2024
  • A New York jury has found former United States President Donald Trump guilty in his hush money trial.
  • The ex-president was convicted on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush-money payment made to an adult film star.