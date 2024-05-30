Live updatesLive updates,
Trump hush-money trial live news: New York jury finds ex-president guilty
Trump becomes first former president convicted of a crime in US history, just months before November election.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- A New York jury has found former United States President Donald Trump guilty in his hush money trial.
- The ex-president was convicted on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush-money payment made to an adult film star.