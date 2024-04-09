Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Rafah threat raises questions about truce talks

Netanyahu says date set for invasion of Rafah where 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering from Israeli bombardment.

a mother carries a baby as she runs towards a hospital with another young child
Palestinians run towards a hospital where people injured in an Israeli bombardment on al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip were taken on Monday [AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 9 Apr 2024
  • Israel’s Rafah invasion threat “raises questions about the purpose of resuming negotiations”, Senior Hamas spokesperson Sami Abu Zahry tells Al Jazeera.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that a date has been set for a ground offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where about 1.4 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering, even as the United States reiterates its opposition to a full-scale incursion.