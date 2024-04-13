Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: 5 dead, dozens injured in Gaza City attack

Gaza Civil Defence says it responded to the bombing of a home in the Zarqa area of central Gaza City.

Gaza
Published On 13 Apr 2024
  • Five people have been killed and more than 30 injured in an Israeli attack on central Gaza City, according to Gaza Civil Defence.
  • Israeli settlers have carried out multiple attacks across the occupied West Bank, killing one and wounding several Palestinians, burning cars and homes and shooting at Red Crescent ambulances.