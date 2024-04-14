Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Blasts, sirens as Iranian missiles intercepted
Iran says it launched the attack on Israel in response to an Israeli raid on the Iranian consulate in Syria and says ‘the matter can be deemed concluded’.
- Air raid sirens and explosions are being heard in cities across Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, as Israeli, US, UK and Jordanian forces shoot down missiles and drones launched from Iran.
- Tehran says it carried out the attack in response to an Israeli raid on the Iranian consulate in Syria and says the matter can now “be deemed concluded”.