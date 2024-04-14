Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Blasts, sirens as Iranian missiles intercepted

Iran says it launched the attack on Israel in response to an Israeli raid on the Iranian consulate in Syria and says ‘the matter can be deemed concluded’.

An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel April 14, 2024.
By Zaheena RasheedLyndal Rowlands and Ali Harb
Published On 14 Apr 2024
