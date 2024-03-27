Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate to an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon that killed at least seven people.

“We affirm categorically and inevitably that this aggression will not pass without response and punishment”, said Hezbollah, according to Lebanon’s an-Nahar media.

The Israeli attack in southern Lebanon’s al-Habbariyeh area killed seven rescuers in an “emergency centre”, according to an official with Lebanese political and armed group al-Jamaa al-Islamiya.

Israel claimed the strike killed a “central terrorist” associated with al-Jamaa al-Islamiya who was in the building.