Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Rafah bombing intensifies despite UN truce call

Attacks on Gaza intensify amid growing global condemnation; Hamas says Israel faces ‘unprecedented political isolation’.

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 27 Mar 2024
  • Attacks continue and the situation on the ground remains dire despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan, an Al Jazeera correspondent says.
  • Israel is “losing political cover and protection even in the Security Council” and “the US is unable to impose its will on the international community”, Hamas says.
  • Israel’s military claims it killed Hamas commander Marwan Issa in an air strike earlier this month. A Hamas politburo official says it has no evidence of the death and accuses “the enemy” of “psychological warfare”.
  • Israeli tanks and armoured vehicles surround a hospital in Khan Younis as the Palestine Red Crescent Society reports another facility is “out of service” because of military operations.
  • At least 32,414 Palestinians have been killed and 74,787 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel from Hamas’s October 7 attack stands at 1,139 with dozens still held captive.