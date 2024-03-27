- 2m ago(06:15 GMT)
Hezbollah threatens to respond to Israeli attack on ’emergency centre’
Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate to an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon that killed at least seven people.
“We affirm categorically and inevitably that this aggression will not pass without response and punishment”, said Hezbollah, according to Lebanon’s an-Nahar media.
The Israeli attack in southern Lebanon’s al-Habbariyeh area killed seven rescuers in an “emergency centre”, according to an official with Lebanese political and armed group al-Jamaa al-Islamiya.
Israel claimed the strike killed a “central terrorist” associated with al-Jamaa al-Islamiya who was in the building.
- 17m ago(06:00 GMT)
Horrific accounts as Israel continues attacks from north to south
Israel is ramping up its military attacks, in particular here in Rafah. Over the past couple of hours, we have been recording multiple air strikes that targeted three residential houses.
This shows that Rafah is no longer safe for more than 1.5 million Palestinians displaced here.
Attacks continued elsewhere in Gaza as well, including Jabalia refugee camp.
There have been horrific eyewitness accounts of Palestinians trying to flee Israel’s ongoing siege of al-Shifa Hospital, reporting that the forces destroyed much of the area, turning it into a graveyard. Some families are still trapped there after more than a week, living in unbearable conditions.
- 27m ago(05:50 GMT)
Israeli military confirms attack on al-Jamaa al-Islamiya target in southern Lebanon
Israel said its warplanes attacked a site in southern Lebanon where a “central terrorist” associated with the Lebanese political and armed group al-Jamaa al-Islamiya was located, along with “other terrorists” who were in the building.
The target of the Israeli air strike had “promoted plots towards Israeli territory” and was “eliminated”, the military said in a post on social media.
News agencies reported earlier on Wednesday that seven people were killed in an Israeli attack on an emergency response centre run by al-Jamaa al-Islamiya in southern Lebanon’s al-Habbariyeh area. The emergency responder group described the attack as a “heinous crime”, the AFP news agency reports.
Twelve rescue workers were in the emergency response centre when it was attacked, AFP said.
- 47m ago(05:30 GMT)
WATCH: Pentagon chief says civilian death toll in Gaza ‘far too high’
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has told Israel’s defence minister the safety of civilians in Rafah is a top priority. Yoav Gallant travelled to the Pentagon for the in-person meeting on Tuesday.
Israel says it is planning a ground offensive in the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip, where more than a million displaced Palestinians have been forced to seek shelter. That’s despite concerns from the United States and the international community.
Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane has more at the Pentagon.
- 1h ago(05:15 GMT)
Further confirmation of 7 killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon ‘emergency centre’
Corroborating reports from earlier, an official with the Lebanese political and armed group al-Jamaa al-Islamiya has told the AFP news agency that seven people were killed in an Israeli strike on an emergency response centre in southern Lebanon’s al-Habbariyeh area.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said “seven rescuers” were killed in the strike, which the Jamaa Islamiya’s emergency response group described as a “heinous crime”.
Twelve rescue workers were in the emergency centre when it was attacked, AFP said, quoting a second official with the group.
Victims of the attack are being removed from the rubble, the official told AFP.
The Reuters news agency earlier quoted two unnamed security officials who reported the deaths of seven people in an Israeli attack.
Israel’s military said late on Tuesday that it had launched attacks “deep in Lebanon”.
- 1h ago(05:00 GMT)
If you’re just joining us
It’s 7am (05:00 GMT) in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel.
Here are the main developments from overnight:
- At least three people have been killed in early morning bombing raids by Israel on two houses in Rafah city’s Khirbet al-Adas and ash-Sha’out neighbourhoods, Wafa reports.
- Israeli forces have shot and killed a 19-year-old Palestinian in Jenin, while four other Palestinian youths have been shot in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.
- The Israeli military has bombed southern Lebanon, killing at least seven people, new agencies report.
- Israel’s Defense Minister Gallant has said neither Israel nor Hamas will govern Gaza after the war and that a “local alternative” must be found.
- The Qatari Foreign Ministry has said “talks are ongoing” in Doha on a ceasefire-for-captives deal, despite earlier reports that the Israeli delegation has left Qatar.
- 1h ago(04:50 GMT)
- 1h ago(04:35 GMT)
Palestinian fighters continue to fire rockets, mortar shells at targets in Israel
The majority of “indirect fire” attacks on Israeli territory have been launched from northern and central Gaza since mid-January, according to the latest battlefield assessment from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and the Critical Threats Project (CTP).
The US-based think tanks said the continued ability of Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups to focus attacks on Israel more than five months into the full invasion and siege of Gaza indicated that Palestinians fighters were infiltrating back into the north of the enclave with plans to reassert control.
“Palestinian militias continued ability to launch attacks from the northern Gaza Strip is consistent with the infiltration of fighters into the area and Hamas’ intentions to reassert itself following Israeli withdrawals,” the latest ISW/CTP report states.
“Israeli forces have not expanded clearing operations to the entirety of the central Gaza Strip, where Hamas maintains four local battalions,” the monitors said.
On Monday, Palestinian Islamic Jihad launched rockets towards Israel’s Ashkelon and fighters with the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine fired mortars at an Israeli military site in the south of Israel, according to the report.
NEW | Senior Hamas and PIJ officials have traveled to Iran likely to coordinate their ongoing efforts against Israel in the Gaza Strip and across the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/wh2pNhX7EV
— Critical Threats (@criticalthreats) March 27, 2024
- 1h ago(04:20 GMT)
Qatari plane carrying 20 tonnes of aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt
A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft carrying 20 tonnes of aid, including food, for the people of Gaza, arrived in the Egyptian city of El Arish on Tuesday, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.
The ministry said it also collected several Palestinians holding Qatari residency permits who were evacuated from Gaza and returned them to Doha.
Qatari Aircraft Carrying Assistance for Palestinian in Gaza Arrives in Egypt’s El Arish#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/ec8kLkQBVO
— Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) March 27, 2024
- 2h ago(04:05 GMT)
In Photos: Rafah’s war-zone classroom for displaced Palestinian children
- 2h ago(03:50 GMT)
Qatar says Gaza ceasefire negotiations ongoing with no timeline for agreement
The Qatari Foreign Ministry has said that “talks are ongoing” in Doha on a ceasefire-for-captives deal between Israel and Hamas.
“The efforts are ongoing and that in its own right is a good thing certainly. As I said, I don’t have any update over the timelines of how we can gauge optimism over the current situation but we remain hopeful,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said.
He denied that anyone had pulled out of the mediated talks, despite a report by the Reuters news agency claiming that the Israeli delegation left Doha as discussions were “at a dead end”.
On the UN Security Council ceasefire resolution agreed on Monday, al-Ansari said that Qatar “welcome[s] such a move because we welcome any international diplomatic initiative, whether it be regional or international, in support of ending this terrible conflict”.
- 2h ago(03:35 GMT)
Israel bombs houses in Rafah, at least three killed: Report
At least three people were killed and several injured in early morning bombing raids by Israel on a two residential houses in Rafah city’s Khirbet al-Adas and al-Shaout neighbourhoods, the Palestinian state news agency Wafa reports.
Israeli forces also stormed the Nasser Medical Complex in the west of Khan Younis where they arrested staff and displaced people sheltering inside the compound, Wafa said.
Fierce clashes were underway in the vicinity of al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza City, including shelling by Israeli artillery, with reports of people wounded.
On Tuesday evening, 12 people, including children, were reported killed in an Israeli airstrike on tented accommodation in the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
- 2h ago(03:20 GMT)
WATCH: Israel losing global support, says Hamas leader
During a visit to Iran, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has said that Israel is experiencing “unprecedented political isolation”, a day after the UN Security Council called for a ceasefire in Gaza.
“Israel is now losing political cover and protection, as we saw [on Monday] in the resolution issued by the Security Council,” he said.
Watch the full report below:
- 3h ago(03:05 GMT)
Israeli military destroys Palestinian monument, streets in occupied West Bank
Video footage has been shared on social media showing Israeli military bulldozers and an armoured vehicle destroying civilian infrastructure in Jenin City.
Verified by our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic, the videos capture the Israeli military’s destruction of roads using bulldozers and the knocking down of a Palestinian monument by an armoured car.
Israeli forces also carried out raids in Jenin and nearby towns, reportedly killing a Palestinian teenager and wounding at least four others. Fire fights between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian resistance fighters were reported into the early morning on Wednesday.
قوات الاحتلال تشرع بتخريب البنى التحتية في مدينة جنين#حرب_غزة #فيديو pic.twitter.com/j2We0WQRu6
— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) March 27, 2024
Translation: The occupation forces begin to destroy the infrastructure in the city of Jenin
قوات الاحتلال تهدم نصباً تذكاريا في مدينة جنين#حرب_غزة #فيديو pic.twitter.com/dfRruKq9sN
— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) March 27, 2024
Translation: Occupation forces demolish a memorial in the city of Jenin.
- 3h ago(02:50 GMT)
Neither Hamas nor Israel will govern Gaza after war, says Gallant
Israel’s Defence Minister Gallant has said that neither Israel nor Hamas will govern Gaza after the war ends and that a “local alternative” must be found, the Reuters news agency reports.
Gallant is in the US for a series of meetings with top officials, including Defence Secretary Austin.
In a post after the meeting, Austin said the pair discussed the “importance of an approach to military operations in Rafah that prioritize the protection of civilians, the dire humanitarian situation across Gaza, and threats to regional security”.
- 3h ago(02:35 GMT)
Photos: Calls for Jordan to cut ties with Israel at pro-Palestinian rally in Amman
- 3h ago(02:20 GMT)
WATCH: UN expert accuses Israel of ‘genocide’ in Gaza
There are “reasonable grounds” to believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, according to a report issued on Monday by UN-appointed expert Francesca Albanese.
Albanese said evidence – gathered from organisations on the ground, investigative reports and consultations with affected people – suggests that Israel has committed at least three of five acts that fall under the UN Genocide Convention.
Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from the UN headquarters in New York:
- 4h ago(02:05 GMT)
Israeli captive recounts sexual assault in Gaza to NYT
An Israeli released from captivity in Gaza has said that she was assaulted by one of her captors, providing the first personal account of sexual violence perpetrated by Palestinian fighters during or after October 7, according to an interview with The New York Times.
Amit Soussana, who was abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza and taken to Gaza during the Hamas-led October 7 attacks on Israel, told the Times that she was assaulted on October 24 by a man guarding her.
Soussana said that he pointed a gun at her head, beat her, pulled her into a bedroom and forced her to “commit a sexual act”. The Times said Soussana’s account was consistent with testimony she provided to doctors and a social worker after she was freed on November 30.
The Times has been embroiled in controversy over its December article, “‘Screams Without Words’: How Hamas Weaponised Sexual Violence on Oct. 7”. The report drew criticism, with journalists – including from within the paper’s own audio division – arguing that key anecdotes in the article were unsubstantiated.
On Tuesday, video footage contradicting an account by an Israeli military paramedic featured in the Times article cast further doubt over the article’s accuracy.
A team of UN experts reported earlier this month that there were “reasonable grounds to believe” sexual violence had occurred at several locations during the October 7 attacks, while also acknowledging the “challenges and limitations” of investigating the issue.
Hamas has repeatedly denied allegations that its fighters have used sexual violence during and after the October 7 attack.
- 4h ago(01:50 GMT)
Armed fighting in Jenin after killing, wounding of Palestinian youths
Our colleagues in Al Jazeera Arabic have shared verified footage from social media capturing the sounds of armed fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance in the occupied West Bank’s Jenin City.
It was reported earlier that a 19-year-old Palestinian died from gunshot wounds inflicted by Israeli forces in Jenin and that four other Palestinian youths were shot and injured in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.
اشتباكات بين فلسطينيين وقوات الاحتلال في مدينة جنين#حرب_غزة #فيديو pic.twitter.com/KL8Iqss0Sl
— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) March 27, 2024
Translation: Clashes between Palestinians and occupation forces in the city of Jenin.
- 4h ago(01:29 GMT)
Pentagon chief says civilian death toll in Gaza ‘far too high’
US Defence Secretary Austin told Israel’s Defence Minister Gallant during a meeting on Tuesday that the civilian death toll in Gaza was “far too high” and the amount of humanitarian aid reaching Palestinian civilians was “far too low”.
Yet, despite Washington’s increased criticism of Israel, US officials stress that they will continue to provide Israel with the weapons it needs to continue its war on Gaza.
Read the full report here.
- 5h ago(01:15 GMT)
Israeli, US defence chiefs convey different messages after meeting
Israeli Defence Minister Gallant said he discussed maintaining Israel’s “QME” [qualitative military edge] in the region with US Defence Secretary Austin during their meeting at the Pentagon on Tuesday.
In a post on social media, Gallant said he also discussed “operations required to destroy Hamas’ governing and terror capabilities”, the release of captives in Gaza and cooperation required “to ensure regional stability in the face of threats on multiple fronts”.
Austin, in a post on social media after the meeting, said the bilateral meeting with Gallant was to “discuss the importance of an approach to military operations in Rafah that prioritize the protection of civilians, the dire humanitarian situation across Gaza, and threats to regional security”.
The difference in emphasis by both defence chiefs appeared to underscore the growing schism between the US and Israel on how Israeli forces are conducting their war on Gaza.
Israel was infuriated by Washington’s decision to not block a UN Security Council resolution on Monday calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
We also discussed the importance of maintaining Israel’s QME in the region, as well as the ongoing cooperation between the defense establishments and militaries of both countries.
— יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) March 26, 2024
I hosted Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon today for a bilateral meeting to discuss the importance of an approach to military operations in Rafah that prioritizes the protection of civilians, the dire humanitarian situation across Gaza, and threats to… pic.twitter.com/dTXjCNCshF
— Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) March 26, 2024
- 5h ago(01:00 GMT)
WATCH: Senior Hamas official doesn’t confirm or deny killing of commander
Hamas senior official Osama Hamdan has told Al Jazeera that the group’s political bureau has not yet received evidence regarding the death of commander Marwan Issa in an Israeli air strike earlier this month.
“Everyone knows since day one, the Israelis have been saying they want to target [the] Qassam Brigades and other commanders. However, in the absence of an official statement confirming the martyrdom, one cannot confirm such information,” Hamdan said from Beirut, Lebanon.
Watch the full interview below:
- 5h ago(00:45 GMT)
Riot police push back protesters at Israeli Embassy in Jordan
Riot police have beaten and arrested dozens of protesters attempting to march towards the Israeli Embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman.
More than two thousand protestors gathered on Tuesday evening, on the third day of demonstrations demanding that Jordan end its peace agreement with Israel.
Police have used violent methods, including tear gas and batons, to push back the crowds attempting to storm the embassy.
- 5h ago(00:30 GMT)
Israeli forces kill teenager during raid in occupied West Bank
A 19-year-old Palestinian has died after being shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank’s Jenin City, the Wafa news agency reports.
The director of the Jenin Governmental Hospital identified the deceased as Ayman Yousef Hassan Azouqa, the news agency reports.
The victim died of serious gunshot wounds to his chest and thigh, which were sustained during clashes between Israeli forces and locals resisting the military incursion in Jenin.
Wafa reported earlier that four Palestinian youths were wounded by Israeli gunfire in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.
We will bring you more on the shootings in Jenin as information is made available.
- 6h ago(00:15 GMT)
At least 7 killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Report
The Israeli military has bombed the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon, killing at least seven people, two anonymous security sources have told the Reuters news agency.
We will bring you further updates on this story when we have them.
