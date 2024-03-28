Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Unarmed Palestinians killed, buried by bulldozer

Exclusive footage shows the unarmed Palestinian men being targeted and killed and then buried by an Israeli army bulldozer as Gaza carnage continues.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Two men carry an injured man outside the Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City on March 27, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Alastair Mccready and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 28 Mar 2024
  • Exclusive footage obtained by Al Jazeera shows unarmed Palestinian men – one repeatedly waving a white fabric cloth – before Israeli troops shoot them dead and then bury the bodies with a bulldozer near Gaza City.
  • Hamas condemns the killings of the two unarmed men in the video saying it is “further evidence of the scale of fascism and criminality that governs Zionist behaviour”.