Israel’s war on Gaza live: Unarmed Palestinians killed, buried by bulldozer
Exclusive footage shows the unarmed Palestinian men being targeted and killed and then buried by an Israeli army bulldozer as Gaza carnage continues.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Exclusive footage obtained by Al Jazeera shows unarmed Palestinian men – one repeatedly waving a white fabric cloth – before Israeli troops shoot them dead and then bury the bodies with a bulldozer near Gaza City.
- Hamas condemns the killings of the two unarmed men in the video saying it is “further evidence of the scale of fascism and criminality that governs Zionist behaviour”.