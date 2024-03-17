Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Children, women killed in Deir el-Balah attack

Limited number of aid trucks reach northern Gaza where UNICEF reports one in every three children under two is acutely malnourished.

a woman holds a child wrapped in a blanket and cries next to a destroyed building
A Palestinian woman holds toys and a child's shoe after an Israeli strike in the Remal neighbourhood of Gaza City on Saturday [AFP]
By Lyndal RowlandsZaheena Rasheed and Linah Alsaafin
Published On 17 Mar 2024
  • Israeli attacks on Deir el-Balah in central Gaza killed at least 12 people and wounded many more, including children, according to videos and witnesses.
  • Thirteen aid trucks arrived safely in Jabalia and Gaza City, marking the first convoys to travel from the south to the north of the Gaza Strip without incident in four months.