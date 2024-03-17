Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Children, women killed in Deir el-Balah attack
Limited number of aid trucks reach northern Gaza where UNICEF reports one in every three children under two is acutely malnourished.
- Israeli attacks on Deir el-Balah in central Gaza killed at least 12 people and wounded many more, including children, according to videos and witnesses.
- Thirteen aid trucks arrived safely in Jabalia and Gaza City, marking the first convoys to travel from the south to the north of the Gaza Strip without incident in four months.